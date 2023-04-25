Insider Buying: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Buys 2,737 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.