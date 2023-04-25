Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 449,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

