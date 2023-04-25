Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,901 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris purchased 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $14,498.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,462,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,063.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of WRAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,231. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wrap Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.