Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 801,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,882. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.