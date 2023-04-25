Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,903. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.