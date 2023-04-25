Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells 15,004 Shares of Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,821,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,278.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.
- On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.
- On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 29 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $59.45.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 3,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $7,175.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 2,939 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $6,054.34.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TALS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 293,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.