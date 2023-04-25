Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells 1,008 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erin Mcsweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UNH traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.92. 2,860,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.06.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

