Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 242,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 50,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

