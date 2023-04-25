International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Raises Dividend to $1.66 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Shares of IBM opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

