International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

