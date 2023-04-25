Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (ACI, ARI, BURBY, CGIFF, CNI, DCMDF, MCD, MORF, MRNA, PGY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 25th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,330 ($29.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.22).

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$180.00.

DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) had its target price raised by Clarus Securities from C$3.00 to C$5.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $318.00 to $327.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $315.00 to $330.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $80.00.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45).

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.62).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.