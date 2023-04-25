Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (ACI, ARI, BURBY, CGIFF, CNI, DCMDF, MCD, MORF, MRNA, PGY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 25th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,330 ($29.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.22).

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$180.00.

DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) had its target price raised by Clarus Securities from C$3.00 to C$5.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $318.00 to $327.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $315.00 to $330.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $80.00.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,243 ($15.52) to GBX 1,557 ($19.45).

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.62).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

