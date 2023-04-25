Investors Research Corp Has $4.72 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.3% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned 0.30% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 136,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 192,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

