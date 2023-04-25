Investors Research Corp Has $915,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Medtronic by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after buying an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

MDT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

