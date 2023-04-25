Investors Research Corp Purchases 250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. 1,401,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,554. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

