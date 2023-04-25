Investors Research Corp Purchases 342 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 304,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

