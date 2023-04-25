Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 1,302,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

