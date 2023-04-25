Investors Research Corp Sells 400 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 650,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,261. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

