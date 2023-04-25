iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $411.87. 638,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

