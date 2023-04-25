iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Cut by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,531 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.03. 1,932,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.