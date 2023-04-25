iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.