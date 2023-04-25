iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.