iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1,367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,754,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period.

Shares of IXP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,804. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

