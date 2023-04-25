iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 25,901 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

