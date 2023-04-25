iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

