iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Boosted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

