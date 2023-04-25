iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 256,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 135,686 shares.The stock last traded at $106.46 and had previously closed at $108.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

