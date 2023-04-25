iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Passaic Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Passaic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

