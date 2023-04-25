iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $95.16.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

