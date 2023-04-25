Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

IGT stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

