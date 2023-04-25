Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INVA opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $823.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.