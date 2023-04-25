Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,822 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Assets Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

