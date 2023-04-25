Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,299 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

