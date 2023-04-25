Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $145,254.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018868 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,908.98 or 0.99885473 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00960947 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,424.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.