Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $148,072.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00960947 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,424.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

