Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.73) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($19.98) to GBX 1,850 ($23.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,970 ($24.60) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.67) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,292.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,088.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.42). The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.