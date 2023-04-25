JMP Securities Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $14.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.34%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

