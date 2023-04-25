Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.53 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $7,399.79 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04532795 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,281.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

