Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,475,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,673. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 967,226 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

