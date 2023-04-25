Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Benchmark

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -165.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.