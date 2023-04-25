Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

