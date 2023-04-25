Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $481.66 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $481.66 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,143,853,523 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,133,781,122.709663. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02679063 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $12,741,802.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

