Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 899,439 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,668,000.

BSCN stock remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

