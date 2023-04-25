Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. 92,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

