Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DIA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.08. The company had a trading volume of 889,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.