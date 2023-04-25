Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,392,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,007,000 after acquiring an additional 352,524 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 332,739 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,941. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

