Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $486,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,812,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,918,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

