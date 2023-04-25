Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $775,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.60. 721,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

