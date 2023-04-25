Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Stryker comprises about 0.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.07. 275,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,370. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.