Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,677. The company has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

