KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

